80-year-old protesting illegal construction dies in assault, TMC leader held

Paromita Adhikari, daughter-in-law of the deceased, has alleged that the councillor and his associates had barged into their house earlier on Sunday and thrashed the octogenarian and her husband brutally. The councillor allegedly abused the old man and kicked him in the abdomen. He fell on the ground and died on the way to the Chandra Bose Hospital in Barrackpore Cantonment, she claimed.

Before the arrest, the TMC leader had dismissed the allegations as “baseless and politically motivated.” “I did not assault anyone. I am being defamed for political reasons. Any death is unfortunate, but I did not hit him. Rather, they attacked me. The son of the deceased had grabbed my neck and pushed me. The CCTV footage will confirm that,” he claimed. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

