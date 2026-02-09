Amit Shah hails Bastar’s shift from terror to tradition, issues final warning to Maoists

RAIPUR: Highlighting a “paradigm shift” in the identity of Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Monday that Bastar is no longer a land of terror but has emerged as a centre for the celebration of culture and tribal pride.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Bastar Pandum, a tribal cultural festival, at Lalbagh ground, Shah delivered a stern yet hopeful message, asserting that the region would be entirely free of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by 31 March 2026. On the occasion, he issued a final appeal to the remaining Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.
He said that for decades, Maoist violence had attempted to suppress the rich artistic and social traditions of tribal communities. That era, he added, is now over. “Bastar’s identity is not defined by gunpowder or violence, but by its magnificent culture,” Shah remarked, noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this heritage is poised to gain global recognition.
The festival, which witnessed the participation of nearly 55,000 artists, stood as a powerful display of the region’s resilience and cultural revival.
Shah praised the combined efforts of the Chhattisgarh government and security forces in reclaiming areas that had long remained under the shadow of Maoist violence. As a gesture of national recognition, he announced that the top three winners in each of the 12 cultural categories would be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase their art and dine with the President of India.
“Bastar has become a symbol of the future, not fear. We want the identity of our tribal brothers and sisters to be associated with tradition, not explosions,” he said.
The Home Minister stated that nearly 90 per cent of Bastar has already been freed from Maoist influence.
While reiterating the government’s preference for peace and rehabilitation, Shah warned that those who continue to burn schools and hospitals would face a “firm response”. He stressed the need to rescue and rehabilitate young tribal girls currently involved in Maoist ranks, saying they have their entire lives ahead of them.
Drawing comparisons with countries such as Colombia, Peru and Cambodia, Shah said Maoism has failed everywhere it has existed, bringing only destruction and stagnation.
Outlining a comprehensive development roadmap for the seven districts of the Bastar division, the Union Minister said the government aims to make Bastar the most developed tribal-dominated division in India within the next five years.