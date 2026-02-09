Amit Shah hails Bastar’s shift from terror to tradition, issues final warning to Maoists

RAIPUR: Highlighting a “paradigm shift” in the identity of Chhattisgarh’s tribal heartland, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Monday that Bastar is no longer a land of terror but has emerged as a centre for the celebration of culture and tribal pride.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day Bastar Pandum, a tribal cultural festival, at Lalbagh ground, Shah delivered a stern yet hopeful message, asserting that the region would be entirely free of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by 31 March 2026. On the occasion, he issued a final appeal to the remaining Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream.

He said that for decades, Maoist violence had attempted to suppress the rich artistic and social traditions of tribal communities. That era, he added, is now over. “Bastar’s identity is not defined by gunpowder or violence, but by its magnificent culture,” Shah remarked, noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this heritage is poised to gain global recognition.