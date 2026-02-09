Arson attacks for second day keep Manipur's Ukhrul district on edge amid Naga–Kuki-Zo violence

GUWAHATI: The Litan Sareikhong area of Manipur’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district remained tense on Monday following arson attacks involving members of the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities for the second consecutive day.
Several people injured in the violence were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the injured and appealed for peace and restraint, saying the issues could be resolved through dialogue.
The violence, which forced residents from both communities to flee to safer locations, occurred despite the enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
“Twenty houses were burnt last night. Initially five or six houses were set on fire, but strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly,” Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das told TNIE.
Efforts to restore calm continued on Monday, with a meeting held between civil society leaders from both communities. The meeting was attended, among others, by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, local MLA Ram Muivah and Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing Haokip.
However, soon after the meeting, another arson attack gutted seven to eight houses. “The affected families and some other villagers have left the area fearing further trouble and taken shelter with relatives. The situation remains tense,” the District Magistrate said.
Prohibitory orders remain in force, and Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected and vulnerable areas.
The violence was triggered on Saturday night after a Tangkhul Naga man was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kuki-Zo individuals. Tensions escalated on Sunday afternoon when Naga villagers approached the chief of a nearby Kuki village, demanding that those responsible be produced.
Later that evening, stone pelting injured several people, including a police officer, followed by arson attacks at night. Shots were also allegedly fired during the violence.
The unrest disrupted road connectivity between Ukhrul and the Imphal valley. To facilitate public movement, the state government has scheduled a special helicopter sortie on Tuesday on the Imphal-Ukhrul-Imphal route. Two additional helicopter sorties are being planned for Wednesday, an official statement said.