Arson attacks for second day keep Manipur's Ukhrul district on edge amid Naga–Kuki-Zo violence

GUWAHATI: The Litan Sareikhong area of Manipur’s Naga-majority Ukhrul district remained tense on Monday following arson attacks involving members of the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities for the second consecutive day.

Several people injured in the violence were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the injured and appealed for peace and restraint, saying the issues could be resolved through dialogue.

The violence, which forced residents from both communities to flee to safer locations, occurred despite the enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

“Twenty houses were burnt last night. Initially five or six houses were set on fire, but strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly,” Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das told TNIE.