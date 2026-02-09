‘Ayush now a pillar of national health ecosystem’

NEW DELHI: More than 30% hike in Ayush budgetary allocation in the past two years showcases how India is placing integrative healthcare at the centre of the country’s development journey, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

“Ayush is no longer seen merely as a traditional practice. It is now firmly positioned as a vital pillar of our national health ecosystem,” the Union Minister of State (independent charge) told this newspaper.

Highlighting the steady rise in budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ayush), the minister said the budget increased by 20.56% from `3,312 crore in 2024-25 to `3,992.9 crore in 2025–26. “It further rose by 10.42% from `3,992.9 crore in 2025–26 to `4,408.93 crore in 2026–27,” he said.

Jadhav said the hike reflects the government’s sustained commitment to strengthening integrative healthcare. “This steady rise underscores expanding infrastructure, enhanced research capacity, quality assurance mechanisms, and global outreach initiatives. The increased allocation is expected to significantly improve service delivery, promote innovation, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and expand access to Ayush services across rural and urban India,” he said.

“This year’s Budget also reflects the growing global confidence in India’s traditional systems of medicine,” said Jadhav. The minister also said that in the past decade, Ayush has witnessed unprecedented growth in infrastructure, education, digital outreach, and global recognition. “This Budget accelerates that momentum—moving from expansion to excellence—ensuring that prevention, lifestyle management, and holistic wellness stand alongside conventional clinical care in shaping a healthier India,” he added.