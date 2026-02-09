Booze sale up in Kashmir, Mufti demands ban

SRINAGAR: The consumption of liquor in Muslim-majority Kashmir has increased with Srinagar emerging as the highest excise revenue generating district in the Valley, prompting J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam and PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to mull a complete ban on sale and purchase of alcohol.

Responding to a question by MLA Arjun Sinha Raju, the government informed the Assembly that excise revenues have risen significantly in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces during the last two years.

The figures reveal that Srinagar recorded excise revenue of Rs 5,489.67 lakh in 2023–24, which climbed to Rs 6,557.66 lakh in 2024–25, making it the top liquor revenue-generating district in the Valley. Other districts in the Valley have also seen an increase in liquor revenue generation. Anantnag in south Kashmir generated Rs 1,403.50 lakh in 2023–24 and Rs 1,999.50 lakh in 2024–25. North Kashmir’s Baramulla district saw revenues increase from Rs 872.23 lakh in 2023–24 to Rs 1,139.84 lakh in 2024-25, Kupwara’s collections rose from Rs 415.66 lakh in 2023-24 to Rs 442.96 lakh in 2024-25. Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district recorded an increase from Rs 223.45 lakh in 2023–24 to Rs 319.69 lakh in 2024–25.