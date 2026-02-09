Centre reaffirms commitment to Tamil Nadu rail projects amid fund row

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reaffirmed the Union government’s commitment to railway development in Tamil Nadu, stating that the state’s railway budget allocation has increased more than 8.5 times since 2014, reaching ₹7,611 crore in 2026–27.
“The Government of India remains fully committed to Tamil Nadu’s development. Budget allocation to the state has increased more than 8.5 times since 2014, reaching ₹7,611 crore in 2026–27,” Vaishnaw said. He added that Tamil Nadu currently has nine pairs of Vande Bharat trains and nine pairs of Amrit Bharat trains in operation.
Highlighting the impact of indigenous manufacturing, the minister said, “Made-in-India modern trains are ensuring improved and affordable travel for the people of Tamil Nadu.” He stressed that while the Centre is fully prepared to support railway development, timely cooperation from the state government is crucial to ensure faster delivery of infrastructure projects.
The remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of funds for railway projects. In his letter, Stalin stated that 94 per cent of land acquisition had been completed and handed over for 19 ongoing railway projects. He noted that funds were sanctioned for 931.52 hectares despite administrative approval and underlined that enhanced railway connectivity is vital to strengthening Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national GDP and exports.
Responding through a series of posts on X, Vaishnaw countered the claims, stating that only 24 per cent of the required land — 1,052 hectares out of 4,326 hectares — had been handed over for ongoing projects. He said ₹1,465 crore had already been paid to the Tamil Nadu government towards land acquisition and added that several key projects continue to face delays due to pending land acquisition issues at the state level.
Listing projects for which land acquisition funds have already been released, the minister cited the Tindivanam–Nagri new line, Tindivanam–Gingee–Tiruvannamalai new line, Madurai–Tuticorin via Aruppukottai new line, Morappur–Dharmapuri new line, Rameshwaram–Dhanushkodi new line, and the Tiruchirappalli–Nagore–Karaikal line, among others. He also said funds had been released for the Chennai Beach–Chennai Egmore doubling project and the Thiruvananthapuram–Kanyakumari doubling project.
Vaishnaw reiterated that land acquisition remains a major hurdle for several projects. “As much as 91 per cent of land acquisition is pending for the Madurai–Tuticorin new rail line via Aruppukottai, which covers 144 km, while 68 per cent of land acquisition is pending for the Tindivanam–Gingee–Tiruvannamalai new line spanning 71.73 km,” he said.
He further pointed out that although the foundation stone for the Rameshwaram–Dhanushkodi new line was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019, land acquisition for the project has yet to begin.
Despite these challenges, Vaishnaw said the Centre has continued to sanction new lines, doubling works, and third and fourth lines, with detailed project reports prepared to support Tamil Nadu’s economic and industrial growth. He also noted that 77 stations in the state have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with work completed at 18 stations so far.
Sharing broader figures, the minister said that 1,350 km of railway tracks have been laid in Tamil Nadu since 2014 and that Indian Railways has achieved 97 per cent electrification in the state, with 2,386 km of rail lines electrified during this period.