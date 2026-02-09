Centre reaffirms commitment to Tamil Nadu rail projects amid fund row

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reaffirmed the Union government’s commitment to railway development in Tamil Nadu, stating that the state’s railway budget allocation has increased more than 8.5 times since 2014, reaching ₹7,611 crore in 2026–27.

“The Government of India remains fully committed to Tamil Nadu’s development. Budget allocation to the state has increased more than 8.5 times since 2014, reaching ₹7,611 crore in 2026–27,” Vaishnaw said. He added that Tamil Nadu currently has nine pairs of Vande Bharat trains and nine pairs of Amrit Bharat trains in operation.

Highlighting the impact of indigenous manufacturing, the minister said, “Made-in-India modern trains are ensuring improved and affordable travel for the people of Tamil Nadu.” He stressed that while the Centre is fully prepared to support railway development, timely cooperation from the state government is crucial to ensure faster delivery of infrastructure projects.

The remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of funds for railway projects. In his letter, Stalin stated that 94 per cent of land acquisition had been completed and handed over for 19 ongoing railway projects. He noted that funds were sanctioned for 931.52 hectares despite administrative approval and underlined that enhanced railway connectivity is vital to strengthening Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national GDP and exports.