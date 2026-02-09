Civic volunteer dies at training camp in West Bengal; protests erupt over alleged negligence

KOLKATA: A civic volunteer (CV) died at a training camp at a police barrack in Siliguri of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

This prompted other CVs undergoing training to protest against the negligence of the concerned police authorities in taking prompt action to save his life.

The aggrieved trainee CVs from different districts on Monday kept the body under their custody and intensified protests against the policemen who were on duty at the camp since this morning.

The trouble started when Pankaj Burban, a resident of Cooch Behar, along with others, joined the training programme at 12 battalion of the West Bengal police at Phoolbari in Siliguri.

But Pankaj fell seriously ill with chest pain at the barracks on Sunday night.

Considering Pankaj’s condition deteriorating his mates reportedly requested a sentry to arrange a doctor immediately so that he can get prompt medical attention.

They also urged the sentry and other policemen at the barracks to provide an ambulance to rush him to a nearby nursing home. But the policemen allegedly didn’t respond to their request.

Some agitating trainee civic police alleged that the barrack authorities turned a blind eye to their repeated requests for cooperation to give emergency treatment to the ailing CV.