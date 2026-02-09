Civic volunteer dies at training camp in West Bengal; protests erupt over alleged negligence

KOLKATA: A civic volunteer (CV) died at a training camp at a police barrack in Siliguri of Darjeeling in West Bengal.
This prompted other CVs undergoing training to protest against the negligence of the concerned police authorities in taking prompt action to save his life.
The aggrieved trainee CVs from different districts on Monday kept the body under their custody and intensified protests against the policemen who were on duty at the camp since this morning.
The trouble started when Pankaj Burban, a resident of Cooch Behar, along with others, joined the training programme at 12 battalion of the West Bengal police at Phoolbari in Siliguri.
But Pankaj fell seriously ill with chest pain at the barracks on Sunday night.
Considering Pankaj’s condition deteriorating his mates reportedly requested a sentry to arrange a doctor immediately so that he can get prompt medical attention.
They also urged the sentry and other policemen at the barracks to provide an ambulance to rush him to a nearby nursing home. But the policemen allegedly didn’t respond to their request.
Some agitating trainee civic police alleged that the barrack authorities turned a blind eye to their repeated requests for cooperation to give emergency treatment to the ailing CV.
He could have been rushed to a nearby nursing home by any one of the cars parked at the barracks complex. Pankaj died on the spot without getting proper and prompt medical attention, they alleged, demanding an inquiry to probe the incident.
The training programme was severely affected following the protest by the trainee CVs.
Senior police officials in the district have rushed to the spot and assured the agitators that they would look into their grievances.
CVs are contractual staff assisting police with traffic, public order, and community policing. Over 1.24 lakh serve across the state, earning roughly Rs 12,000 monthly, plus a yearly Puja bonus, with a one-time terminal benefit of Rs 2–3 lakhs.
The Trinamool Congress government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had appointed CVs after coming to power in West Bengal in the 2011 assembly elections.