Critically injured Indian student in Russia stabbing incident out of danger

NEW DELHI: The Indian student critically injured in a university hostel stabbing incident in Russia on Saturday (7 February), Gaurav, has been declared out of danger, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, National Representative of the All India Medical Students Association, said. He and three other injured medical students are recuperating in a local hospital.

The students were admitted to Hospital 21, affiliated with Bashkir State Medical University (BSMU) in Ufa, Russia. Gaurav, who was stabbed in the abdomen, had been reported in critical condition on Sunday.

Details about the other injured students have now been released. Harideep is from Andhra Pradesh, while Avinash and Harshvardhan are from Uttar Pradesh.

A student told this reporter: “We had representatives from the Indian Embassy visit us on Sunday. They gathered details of the incident and assured us of all possible support.”

The 16-year-old attacker, who set off a minor explosion on the hostel’s ground floor before stabbing the students, is currently in police custody.