DMK's Tiruchi Siva submits breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for giving details of the Indo-US trade deal outside the House when Parliament was in session.

When the House met for the day, Siva mentioned the notice, saying Goyal by announcing details of a policy decision of the government outside the House had committed breach of privilege.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said Goyal had already made a statement on the issue in the House and he would look into the issue later.

"I have given a notice of breach of privilege against Minister Piyush Goyal that he has given an interview with regard to policy decisions of the government outside the House when Parliament was in session. It amounts to breach of privilege of this House," he said adding such action was not propriety of the House.

Goyal had made a statement in both Houses of Parliament on February 3 on the "framework understanding" reached with Washington on the trade deal between the two countries.

On that day, he had said the "detailed contours of the agreement" would be announced shortly.