Don’t let Naxals move to new areas, Shah tells agencies at review meet

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that a combination of the government’s security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, disruption of Maoist financial networks, and the surrender policy has produced positive results in the fight against Left-wing extremism (LWE).

Reiterating that the Naxal menace will be completely eradicated before March 31, Shah emphasised that the fight against Maoists must not be scattered. Chairing a high-level security meeting in Raipur, he directed Central and state agencies to maintain a seamless “grid” of intelligence and operations to ensure that Maoists squeezed out of one region cannot find sanctuary in neighbouring states.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said, “Chhattisgarh was once a stronghold of Naxal violence, but it has now become a symbol of development in the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He said youths of Chhattisgarh have been progressing in sports, forensic science, and technical education while preserving their culture and traditions.

He said Naxalism has pushed many generations into the darkness of poverty and illiteracy. “The double-engine government has been leaving no stone unturned to completely eradicate the menace of Naxalism from the country, and it has reached the verge of its end,” Shah said.

He added that Chhattisgarh has made remarkable progress on both the security and development fronts, emphasising equal developmental opportunities for people living in Naxal-affected areas. Shah also chaired a review meeting regarding various development works in Chhattisgarh, the release said. “In the Modi government, the focus is equal on security and opportunity,”

Shah stated, reiterating that people in Naxal-affected zones must have the same access to progress as the rest of the country.