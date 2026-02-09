'Governor go back': UP budget session off to fiery start as Opposition interrupts speech with slogans

LUCKNOW: The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a fiery start on Monday with Opposition members raising slogans against Governor Anandiben Patel and the state government as soon as she began her joint address to both the houses.

As the Governor started her speech, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), holding placards and highlighting issues such as rising prices, unemployment, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rushed to the well of the house, shouting slogans.

While the Governor continued to read her speech, Opposition members raised slogans such as "Governor go back", “This government is against Dalits”, “Stop telling lies and even “Inquilab Zindabad”, repeatedly asking her to stop reading what they called a “false address”.

Responding to the uproar from the opposition benches during her address, the Governor told the protesting SP legislators, “Your throats would hurt, you should stop.”

However, SP lawmakers refused to budge and continued their protest and slogan shouting. In the meanwhile, the Governor stopped her address briefly and told them, “Work was zero during your regime.”

In response, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana assured the members that all the issues raised by them would be addressed in the house.

Before the start of the session, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha reached the Assembly on a bicycle with a picture of Ahilyabai Holkar, a queen of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty, to raise the issue of demolition at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi for developmental works.