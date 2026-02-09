Govt forms expert groups for upgrade of 50-year-old Project Tiger scheme

NEW DELHI: The Centre has established four working groups to review all policy decisions made over the past five decades regarding tiger conservation. This initiative coincides with the completion of 50 years of the successful Project Tiger.

Launched in 1973, Project Tiger aimed to protect the animal and its habitat. The project has helped significantly increase the tiger population, creating numerous tiger reserves, and enhancing overall ecosystem health and biodiversity conservation. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has overseen the project and conducted a total of 28 policy meetings to implement various programmes and decisions.

Each of the four working groups will focus on a different tiger zone: North, South, East, and West. Their role is to analyse past policy decisions related to tiger conservation over the last 50 years and prepare reports that evaluate the current relevance of these policies, identify outdated practices, and recommend new policies for the next 25 years.