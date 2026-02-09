Govt forms expert groups for upgrade of 50-year-old Project Tiger scheme

NEW DELHI: The Centre has established four working groups to review all policy decisions made over the past five decades regarding tiger conservation. This initiative coincides with the completion of 50 years of the successful Project Tiger.
Launched in 1973, Project Tiger aimed to protect the animal and its habitat. The project has helped significantly increase the tiger population, creating numerous tiger reserves, and enhancing overall ecosystem health and biodiversity conservation. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has overseen the project and conducted a total of 28 policy meetings to implement various programmes and decisions.
Each of the four working groups will focus on a different tiger zone: North, South, East, and West. Their role is to analyse past policy decisions related to tiger conservation over the last 50 years and prepare reports that evaluate the current relevance of these policies, identify outdated practices, and recommend new policies for the next 25 years.
Additionally, the groups will examine region-specific challenges, trends in tiger populations, their prey bases, factors contributing to population changes, the needs of frontline staff, and gaps in the execution of centrally sponsored schemes. The working groups are expected to submit their reports before the 29th NTCA meeting.
“Such analytical reports will assist tiger conservation policymakers in adapting to current challenges and ensuring effective implementation of conservation measures on the ground,” stated Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, during a conference with Chief Wildlife Wardens of Tiger Range States and Field Directors of Tiger Reserves in Alwar.
Moreover, the minister urged participants to discuss ways to enhance coordination between the NTCA and key institutions such as the Wildlife Institute of India, the Botanical Survey of India, the Zoological Survey of India, and the Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education.
NEW INITIATIVE
Four working groups of experts to assess 50 years of tiger conservation programme and policies
Each group to assess the trend of tiger populations, prey base and list reasons for changes
Will analyse present day requirements like frontline field staff, effectiveness, and gaps in centrally sponsored schemes
Bring coordination between the NTCA and key institutions