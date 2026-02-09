Govt upset with CPWD, other agencies for not using construction waste

NEW DELHI: Despite repeated reminders by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and other implementing agencies have failed to improve the utilisation of recycled construction and demolition (C&D) waste products.

In a fresh communication, the CPWD has expressed concern over the continued shortfall in annual off-take of recycled C&D products, calling the gap between targets and achievements detrimental to the outcomes of the national C&D waste management framework.

MoHUA had set an annual off-take target of one lakh metric tonnes (MT) for CPWD for 2025-26 but utilisation reported by field units remains below one-third of the mandated level.