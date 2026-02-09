Govt upset with CPWD, other agencies for not using construction waste

NEW DELHI: Despite repeated reminders by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and other implementing agencies have failed to improve the utilisation of recycled construction and demolition (C&D) waste products.
In a fresh communication, the CPWD has expressed concern over the continued shortfall in annual off-take of recycled C&D products, calling the gap between targets and achievements detrimental to the outcomes of the national C&D waste management framework.
MoHUA had set an annual off-take target of one lakh metric tonnes (MT) for CPWD for 2025-26 but utilisation reported by field units remains below one-third of the mandated level.
In the note adressed to officials concerned, the CPWD pointed out that certain divisions, particularly in Delhi-NCR, have reported zero usage. According to officials, the two regional heads in-charge of planning, execution, and maintenance of central government infrastructure projects—Special Director General (SDG), Chandigarh and Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow—were assigned a target of 2,500 MT each but failed to achieve it. Similarly, ADG (Delhi), given a target of 5,000 MT, also failed to meet the target.
According to officials, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already raised concern regarding low off-take by organisations under MoHUA.
The ministry had recently asked CPWD to depute officers to inspect inventory management practices at C&D waste processing plants and verify sale invoices or bills of recycled C&D waste materials.