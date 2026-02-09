India prioritises national interest in energy sourcing, says Foreign Secretary

NEW DELHI: India will continue to diversify its energy imports, with all sourcing decisions guided by national interest, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday. His remarks come amid controversy over US President Donald Trump’s statement that India would stop buying Russian crude as part of a trade deal with Washington.

Addressing questions on India’s energy commitments, Misri emphasised that affordability, availability, and supply security remain the core drivers of the country’s energy policy. “What I can firmly and confidently say is that whether it is the government or indeed our businesses, at the end of the day, national interests will be the guiding factor in our choices,” he said.

Highlighting India’s strategy of diversification, Misri added: “Our approach is to maintain multiple sources of supply and diversify them as appropriate to ensure stability. Therefore, the more diversified we are in this area, the more secure we are.”