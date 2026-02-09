India-US trade deal a nation-first approach: Shivraj

BHOPAL: While describing the India-US trade deal as historic and unprecedented, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that the deal isn’t merely a trade agreement, but also symbolises India’s rising global prestige.

“The deal is an excellent example of diplomacy, development, and dignity. Diplomacy means nation first, and in this agreement, India’s national interests have been placed at the forefront. Development, i.e., the steps being taken towards a developed India (Viksit Bharat)—this deal also provides a strong foundation for that purpose. Dignity means the dignity of the farmer, and I am proud that full attention has been paid to the farmer’s dignity in this agreement,” Chouhan told journalists in Bhopal on Sunday.

The former MP CM further remarked that all concerns in the country’s mind regarding Indian agriculture and farmers have been addressed in this trade deal.

“This agreement keeps our farmers completely secure. The deal is not limited to mere security; it also opens the doors to new opportunities. This trade deal will provide new opportunities for our agricultural products in the global market and will play a crucial role in increasing farmers’ incomes. This is the strong foundation of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.”