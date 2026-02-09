INTERVIEW|India-US deal: Real reset only if both sides translate alignment into durable progress, says expert

NEW DELHI: Nisha Biswal is a seasoned American diplomat and strategic thinker who served as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs from 2013 to 2017, playing a pivotal role in shaping the modern US–India partnership. During her tenure, bilateral ties expanded significantly, including the launch of the annual US.–India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue and deeper cooperation across defense, energy and trade.

With long experience at the intersection of diplomacy, economics and geopolitics, Biswal brings a nuanced perspective to current global realignments.

In this interview with Jayanth Jacob, she reflects on the contours of the emerging India–US. trade understanding, the tariff diplomacy under President Trump, and the prospects for durable strategic cooperation between India and the US amid shifting global power equations.

After a fraught phase marked by 50 per cent tariffs, what compromise or strategic recalculation finally broke the logjam, leading President Trump to announce a trade deal?

“Most of the negotiations had been completed for some time. There was a feeling that the deal would not be finalised until the two leaders spoke. The phone call on February second, initiated by President Trump, enabled the two leaders to find wins: India got removal of the 25% energy tariff and a reciprocal rate of 18%, which was better than other Asian peers, without compromising on its agriculture and dairy sectors; The US got removal of Indian tariffs on a broad cross section of sectors, a commitment to cut Russian energy imports and commitments to buy US energy, technology and defense products. The timing can perhaps be attributed to the arrival of Amb Gor to New Delhi, but also the announcement of an EU-India FTA.

Even though the final text of the deal some distance away, does this signal an economic reset in India–US relations, or is it merely a tactical arrangement amid an unpredictable US tariff regime?

It’s more of a tactical stabiliser than a full reset. The deal brings the relationship back from a period of tariff escalation, but the real reset will come only if both sides translate this temporary alignment into durable progress on supply chains, technology, and services.

How do both countries achieve durable progress on supply chains, considering these ideas have been on the table for some time now?

The interim trade agreement between the U.S. and India removes an irritant in the strategic partnership by removing the 25% energy tariff and reducing the reciprocal tariff to 18%, among the lowest in Asia. At the same time, it opens the door to cooperation on critical supply chains. The presence of Minister Jaishankar at the Critical Minerals Summit this week was an opportunity for the two countries to work together for solutions to reduce Chinese dominance of critical minerals and rare earth materials. The summit discussed ways to prevent market manipulation through trade measures that create price stability, stockpiles that support demand stability and other measures. Furthermore, India’s integration into trade and economic relations with the U.S., EU, UK, Canada, and Australia further strengthens supply chains that are routed through like-minded and trusted networks.