Jharkhand IIT-ISM students develop eco-friendly fuel by enriching coal bed methane with hydrogen.

RANCHI: Second-year students of the Chemical Engineering department at IIT-ISM Dhanbad have developed a technology to convert greenhouse gases like coal bed methane into environmentally friendly fuel, which can be used directly in CNG cars.
The eco-friendly fuel has been named as H-CBM (Hydrogen Enriched Coal Bed Methane). Chemical engineering students Kailash Krishna, Nitin Gaur, and Devashish Das, under the guidance of Assistant Professor Ejaz Ahmed, have also developed a hydrogen-enriched coal bed methane-powered car. Professor Alok Das of Mechanical Engineering Department also helped them in research work.
Coal-bed methane gas is released during coal mining. It is a dangerous greenhouse gas, considered to be approximately 25 times more harmful than carbon dioxide.
Ahmed said they are using a waste product that previously polluted the environment and creating an environmentally friendly fuel that can be used in any CNG car without any modifications.
Coal bed methane contains sulphur and methane, he said. “It is purified to produce pure methane. Then, a portion of the methane is cracked, through which hydrogen and carbon nanotubes are obtained. The hydrogen-enriched coal bed methane, produced through this process, can be used directly in cars as a substitute for CNG,” said Ahmed.
He further informed that the carbon nanotubes produced during the separation of hydrogen from methane are a high-strength material. They are used in bulletproof jackets and the steel industry. Its market price is up Rs 500,000 per kilogram, he said. The associate professor said that since carbon nanotubes are produced alongside hydrogen, the cost of the hydrogen becomes virtually zero.
Ahmed informed that the release of coal bed methane significantly increases environmental pollution. However, capturing coalbed methane offers considerable benefits. “Capturing 1 kilogram of coalbed methane is equivalent to reducing pollution by the same amount as 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide, which is crucial for environmental protection,” said the professor. It will prove to be a game-changer in the field of green mining, he added.
Second-year student Devashish Das, who is also a part of the research team, explained that CNG cars emit less carbon dioxide than petrol and diesel vehicles, but the emissions are not completely eliminated.
“Coal bed methane gas, extracted from the coal mines of Dhanbad, is far more dangerous. Considering this, hydrogen fuel has been developed from CBM,” said Das. Because hydrogen has a higher calorific value than CNG, it also provides better fuel efficiency for vehicles, he added.