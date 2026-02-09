J&K collects Rs 48 crore from unemployed youth as job application fees in two years

SRINAGAR: In Jammu and Kashmir, where the unemployment rate stands at 6.7%, which is significantly higher than the national average of 3.5%, the government has collected fees of Rs 48 crores from unemployed youth for applying for government jobs in two years.

In a written reply to a question from PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, the government informed the legislative Assembly today that the two recruitment agencies of J&K - Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) - together collected over Rs 48 crore as application fees from unemployed youth during the last two financial years.

As per the figures, JKPSC collected Rs 17.90 crores as fees from unemployed youth for applying for different jobs advertised by the Commission in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Of the Rs 17.90 corres, 7.39 crores was collected from unemployed youth in 2023-24 and Rs 10.50 crores in 2024-25 by the JKPSC.

The figures revealed that J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) realised a revenue of Rs 30.98 crores as fee from unemployed youth in two years.

Of the Rs 30.98 corres, 7.09 crores was collected from unemployed youth in 2023-24 and Rs 23.88 crores in 2024-25 by the JKSSB.