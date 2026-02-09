Khejri Bachao Andolan intensifies as CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures stringent protection law

JAIPUR: A week after the launch of the Mahapadav (Great Protest) in Bikaner district demanding protection for the Khejri tree, Rajasthan’s state tree, the agitation continues to gain momentum across the state. Thousands of environmental activists, Hindu saints, members of the Bishnoi community and rural women remain on a relay hunger strike, pressing the state government to enact a strong and effective law to protect Khejri trees.
On Monday, a Kalash Yatra was organised in Bikaner as part of the ongoing Khejri Bachao Andolan. Elderly women, men and young participants joined the procession, singing traditional songs and raising slogans highlighting the ecological importance of the Khejri tree. The movement has now spread beyond Bikaner to Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar and Jalore, where similar protests have begun.
Meanwhile in Jaipur, a delegation of saints, sages and members of the Sangharsh Samiti met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The Chief Minister assured them that his government would soon introduce a stringent Khejri Conservation Act to prevent felling and ensure long-term protection of the tree, which is widely regarded as the lifeline of Rajasthan’s desert ecosystem. The delegation demanded an immediate ban on Khejri felling and urged the government to table the legislation in the current Assembly session.
Last week, CM Sharma had announced in the Rajasthan Assembly that a special law for the conservation of Khejri trees would be introduced. At a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday, saints expressed gratitude for the announcement, describing the proposed legislation as a “Rajasthan model of environmental protection”.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to environmental conservation. He said that suggestions from environmentalist saints and community representatives would be incorporated into the proposed law and confirmed that the legislative process was already underway. He added that the government aimed to strike a balance between renewable energy development and the conservation of Rajasthan’s ecological heritage.
However, activists remain sceptical. They claim that Khejri trees continue to be felled for solar power projects, particularly in the Bikaner region. Parasram Bishnoi, convener of the Khejri Bachao Andolan, said that despite assurances from the Chief Minister, trees were still being cut and no strict action was being taken against those responsible.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also weighed in, stating that legislation alone would not be sufficient unless people understood the importance of environmental protection. In a video message released on Monday, Gehlot described the Khejri Bachao Andolan as a positive development and called for greater environmental awareness across the state.
Recalling the historic sacrifice of Amrita Devi and 63 others who gave their lives to protect Khejri trees, Gehlot warned that unchecked deforestation leads to ecological imbalance, rising temperatures and serious health hazards. While supporting solar energy projects in western Rajasthan, he said large-scale felling of Khejri trees in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Jalore was unacceptable and urged the government to formulate a clear policy for sustainable development.
Following their meeting with the Chief Minister, the saints have returned to Bikaner, where the future course of the agitation will be decided. Protesters have issued an ultimatum, warning that if their demands are not met, nearly 500,000 people will undertake a mass hunger strike on 17 February.