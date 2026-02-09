Khejri Bachao Andolan intensifies as CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures stringent protection law

JAIPUR: A week after the launch of the Mahapadav (Great Protest) in Bikaner district demanding protection for the Khejri tree, Rajasthan’s state tree, the agitation continues to gain momentum across the state. Thousands of environmental activists, Hindu saints, members of the Bishnoi community and rural women remain on a relay hunger strike, pressing the state government to enact a strong and effective law to protect Khejri trees.

On Monday, a Kalash Yatra was organised in Bikaner as part of the ongoing Khejri Bachao Andolan. Elderly women, men and young participants joined the procession, singing traditional songs and raising slogans highlighting the ecological importance of the Khejri tree. The movement has now spread beyond Bikaner to Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar and Jalore, where similar protests have begun.

Meanwhile in Jaipur, a delegation of saints, sages and members of the Sangharsh Samiti met Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The Chief Minister assured them that his government would soon introduce a stringent Khejri Conservation Act to prevent felling and ensure long-term protection of the tree, which is widely regarded as the lifeline of Rajasthan’s desert ecosystem. The delegation demanded an immediate ban on Khejri felling and urged the government to table the legislation in the current Assembly session.

Last week, CM Sharma had announced in the Rajasthan Assembly that a special law for the conservation of Khejri trees would be introduced. At a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday, saints expressed gratitude for the announcement, describing the proposed legislation as a “Rajasthan model of environmental protection”.