Labour codes improve ease of living and doing business, according to survey, says Ministry
NEW DELHI: The new Labour Codes have received widespread endorsement from both workers and employers, according to a study by a leading labour institute. The assessment focused on the initial phase of the Codes’ implementation.
The perception-based study, conducted by the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) in Noida, reflects growing trust and widespread positivity among workers and employers regarding the Labour Codes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.
“These findings validate the progressive and consultative design of the Labour Codes, enacted during 2019–2020 and notified nationwide on 21 November 2025,” the Ministry added.
Titled “The Implementation of Labour Codes: A Perception-based Analysis”, the study indicates broad acceptance and convergence of views across stakeholders. Its objective was to assess awareness and understanding of the Labour Codes and their enforcement mechanisms among workers and employers.
The findings suggest that workers and employers perceive the Labour Codes as contributing to improved ease of living, ease of doing business, strengthened social security, modernised labour relations, and simpler, more streamlined compliance systems. “The Labour Codes present a credible reform framework that balances labour protection with economic efficiency, institutional logic, and stakeholder acceptance,” the Ministry noted.
The VVGNLI assessment focused on the initial phase of implementation, recognising that the Codes represent a structural reform whose outcomes will evolve over time.
Workers’ perceptions
Workers’ views were captured through one-on-one interviews and focus group discussions.
There is a broadly positive outlook among workers regarding the transformative potential of the Labour Codes. Around 60% believe overall working conditions will improve, 63% expect better regulation of working hours, and 60% anticipate enhanced rest periods and leave practices. Approximately 66% believe safety, transport, and monitoring requirements will improve protection for women workers, while 63% feel that mandatory safety equipment and protective measures will strengthen workplace conditions.
Nearly 64% foresee improved income security through wage transparency and timely payments, and 54% expect better punctuality in wage disbursement. On social security, 68% welcome initiatives like e-Shram and Welfare Boards for easier access, and 63% see greater portability for contract, migrant, and gig workers.
Employers’ perceptions
Employers’ perspectives were drawn from leading chambers of commerce, employer federations, and industry associations, representing large industrial groups, MSMEs, and small enterprises.
Employers prioritise workforce flexibility, with 76% viewing it as vital for business sustainability. Around 64% consider fixed-term employment suitable for their models, and 64% expect timely wage rules to promote discipline. Strong support also exists for digital tools (71%) and uniform state-level implementation (73%).
Nearly 75% favour a phased rollout, while 74% support a facilitative enforcement model. Around 73% anticipate long-term compliance simplification, 62% agree that social security coverage for workers will expand, and nearly 73% believe the Labour Codes will simplify compliance requirements.