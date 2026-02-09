Labour codes improve ease of living and doing business, according to survey, says Ministry

NEW DELHI: The new Labour Codes have received widespread endorsement from both workers and employers, according to a study by a leading labour institute. The assessment focused on the initial phase of the Codes’ implementation.

The perception-based study, conducted by the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) in Noida, reflects growing trust and widespread positivity among workers and employers regarding the Labour Codes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

“These findings validate the progressive and consultative design of the Labour Codes, enacted during 2019–2020 and notified nationwide on 21 November 2025,” the Ministry added.

Titled “The Implementation of Labour Codes: A Perception-based Analysis”, the study indicates broad acceptance and convergence of views across stakeholders. Its objective was to assess awareness and understanding of the Labour Codes and their enforcement mechanisms among workers and employers.

The findings suggest that workers and employers perceive the Labour Codes as contributing to improved ease of living, ease of doing business, strengthened social security, modernised labour relations, and simpler, more streamlined compliance systems. “The Labour Codes present a credible reform framework that balances labour protection with economic efficiency, institutional logic, and stakeholder acceptance,” the Ministry noted.

The VVGNLI assessment focused on the initial phase of implementation, recognising that the Codes represent a structural reform whose outcomes will evolve over time.