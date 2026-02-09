Manipur district issues prohibitory orders after clash

GUWAHATI: Two tribal groups reportedly engaged in intense stone-pelting in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Sunday evening, prompting the administration to issue prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das said the prohibitory orders had been issued over apprehension about breach of peace and public harmony in the Litan area of the district.

The decree prohibits the movement of any person outside their residence and activities that may disturb peace. Further, the administration has requisitioned the deployment of Army and paramilitary forces.

Tension had been simmering between Kuki-Zo and Naga villagers in Litan since Saturday night, after a member of the Tangkhul community was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kuki-Zo tribals. Residents across several Naga villages in the region are now demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book.

Locals in Ukhrul, which is a Naga-majority district, told this newspaper that the situation remained tense.