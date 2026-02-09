MP-Raj border turns into ecstasy hub, police seize drugs worth Rs 13 crore

BHOPAL: Districts of western MP and adjoining southeastern Rajasthan, which have since long formed the opium cultivation belt and smuggling route of the country, are now emerging as the hotspots of illegal manufacturing and smuggling of MDMA synthetic drug.

The latest inter-state MDMA manufacture-smuggling racket has been busted in Surjana village on western MP’s Mandsaur district’s Garoth area -- located close to the backwaters of the Gandhi Sagar Dam.

Built on the river Chambal on the MP-Rajasthan border, the Gandhi Sagar Dam is neighboured by the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, which is the second home to African cheetahs in India. Acting on inputs, over 80 policemen from eight police stations of Mandsaur district raided the village on Saturday night and busted the MDMA manufacturing unit.