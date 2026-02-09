Mumbai Diary | After Ajit’s untimely death, Pawars talk unity

Following the sudden death of Ajit Pawar, the Pawar family is holding a series of meetings in Baramati. Ajit Pawar’s elder son Parth Pawar closely follows and listens to his grandfather Sharad Pawar. Shattered by his father’s death, Parth expects his 85-year-old grandfather to come up with a solution that would be acceptable to all. The NCP wants to retain its hold in the government and in the party also even despite a potential party merger. Pawar family has come to a conclusion that if they remain divided, then, it would be difficult for them to survive. Therefore, they need to remain united to sustain in the long run.

Fadnavis asks officers to work for $5 tn economy

Soon after assuming the charge of the finance ministry, CM Devendra Fadnavis has asked the officers in the finance department to work in tandem to achieve the ambitious target of five trillion economy. Fadnavis, who is apparently aspired a prominent national leadership role, aims to showcase Maharashtra’s development model, similar to how Narendra Modi presented the Gujarat model ahead of 2014 general body elections. After projecting himself as the “metro man” and “infra man” Fadnavis now wants to add another feather in his cap by achieving the $5 trillion economy target. He has also formed a team to achieve the target.