On the run for stealing wheat worth Rs 100, man held after 45 years in MP

BHOPAL: An elderly man in Madhya Pradesh, Salim Sheikh, has learnt the hard way that people seldom escape the long arm of the law. Over 45 years after he and five other youths allegedly stole wheat worth Rs 100 from an agricultural field in southwestern Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, police nabbed him on Saturday.

According to a senior police officer in Khargone district, Sheikh was 20 years old when he committed the theft in the Balasamud Kakad village in 1980. Now 65, Sheikh reportedly let his hair down, thinking the law would not catch up with him. So he was in for a shock when the Khargone district police from the Bagh area of the adjoining Dhar district caught him.

He was subsequently produced in a local court, which denied him bail and sent him to judicial custody. Sheikh and another accused in the case, Salim Mohammad, remained on the run for years and were declared absconders by the court later, and an arrest warrant was issued.