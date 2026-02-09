'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Modi calls for discipline, civic sense to make India a developed nation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon students to adopt small and positive habits of developed countries to steer the nation towards emerging into a developed nation by 2047.
In a unique departure from tradition, the second leg of the ninth `Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was conducted by the PM by interacting with children in four different cities - Coimbatore, Raipur, Dev Mogra and Guwahati.
In the interaction at Coimbatore, the steps that students needed to adopt to make India a Viksit Bharat by 2047 figured among the queries posed.
Citing the instance of Singapore, which was a small fishing village in the past, the PM lauded the spectacular progress it has made. “If you want to become a developed nation, you must emulate the habits followed by people in developed countries. If you throw garbage around as is being done in Third World countries or spit anywhere you want, this will not be possible. If you see a red signal when riding, then you must stop your scooter in front of it. These are all small things. For instance, if you take a decision that your family will not waste food when eating at home, even that action will save a good amount of food. As a citizen, even if you adopt these small things, then you are contributing towards Viksit Bharat.”
In this context, he referred to the `Vocal for Local’ campaign. “If you take a stand that you will buy only products made in India, that will help the country,” he said. Taking a dig at Indian marriages being held abroad, the PM rhetorically posed, “The wealthy want to get married in Dubai. Is there anything lacking in India?“
The PM stressed on the need for discipline in all aspects of life. “Discipline is crucial. Without it, any amount of inspiration is of no use.”
Teachers shaped my life
To a query on the role that teachers played in his life, the PM said they played a “very big role. The teacher encouraged them to visit the library daily and discuss the content in the newspaper there, he said. “There are many things they helped me with. For instance, when I was in primary, there was Parmar Saheb, who was very keen on physical fitness. He taught us Yoga and Mallakhamb. I never became a player. But I learnt that fitness is very important in life. “
He added that any individual who has achieved success, even at the global level, will say these two things, “My mother has a big role to play in my life. My teacher has also played a big role.”
Referring to addiction to mobiles and television by children, the PM appealed to them not to become slaves to technology but to use them to add value to one’s life.
He also asked students to help out those who are struggling with their studies as it would enhance one’s knowledge too.
To a query on how he handled the stress of the Pahalgam attacks and then Operation Sindoor, the PM urged children to sleep well. “The mind will become refreshed and thinking will be very clear,” he said. He also goaded them to laugh well.
Responding to a query on staying calm during exams, the PM added, “Whatever you have studied does not go waste. It would have got stored somewhere in your brain. Be calm. Keep on trying,” he said.
Calling for imbibing environmental consciousness, the PM recalled an instance of a teacher creating much greenery in a school in Gujarat by guiding students to bring water daily in containers discarded at petrol pumps.
Goading students to cultivate leadership qualities, he said leadership did not refer to forming a party or delivering speeches. “Take the initiative in anything and others will emulate you. A leader should be able to communicate ideas clearly and effectively.”
Addressing Adivasi children at Raipur, the PM goaded them to study the humble beginnings of successful people and learn lessons from them rather than being awed by success. He lauded the Pithora Art and Warli painting by tribal children.
“The country has progressed because of Adivasis. “They worship and protect nature. The Army has a good chunk of Adivasi men and women. Kranti Gaud, who is a member of the Blind Women’s Cricket team is from Madhya Pradesh,” he said.
Donning a Gamcha presented to him by students in Guwahati, the PM warned students: “ If you become contented then you will fall into complacency. There will not be progress. Dont compare yourself with others but compete with yourself. “
To a query on the diet he followed, the PM urged the students to do breathing exercises atleast once a day. “We give the last priority to our body in the midst of the 50-odd tasks we perform daily,” he said. Physical health should be a priority, he stressed.
To a query on the stress children faced when being compared to siblings performing better, the PM said his advice to parents was not to praise any trait of their children much in their presence which could result in the positive aspect getting ruined as well as making other children feel let down. He told children to handle such comparisions by picking up positive aspects from the other sibling.
Stressing on the importance of self-confidence, the PM goaded kids to take setbacks in their stride. “There are times even Sachin Tendulkar has got out at zero but he did not sit brooding over it.” Examine the setback but use your self confidence to bounce back, the PM goaded.