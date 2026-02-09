'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Modi calls for discipline, civic sense to make India a developed nation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon students to adopt small and positive habits of developed countries to steer the nation towards emerging into a developed nation by 2047.

In a unique departure from tradition, the second leg of the ninth `Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was conducted by the PM by interacting with children in four different cities - Coimbatore, Raipur, Dev Mogra and Guwahati.

In the interaction at Coimbatore, the steps that students needed to adopt to make India a Viksit Bharat by 2047 figured among the queries posed.

Citing the instance of Singapore, which was a small fishing village in the past, the PM lauded the spectacular progress it has made. “If you want to become a developed nation, you must emulate the habits followed by people in developed countries. If you throw garbage around as is being done in Third World countries or spit anywhere you want, this will not be possible. If you see a red signal when riding, then you must stop your scooter in front of it. These are all small things. For instance, if you take a decision that your family will not waste food when eating at home, even that action will save a good amount of food. As a citizen, even if you adopt these small things, then you are contributing towards Viksit Bharat.”

In this context, he referred to the `Vocal for Local’ campaign. “If you take a stand that you will buy only products made in India, that will help the country,” he said. Taking a dig at Indian marriages being held abroad, the PM rhetorically posed, “The wealthy want to get married in Dubai. Is there anything lacking in India?“

The PM stressed on the need for discipline in all aspects of life. “Discipline is crucial. Without it, any amount of inspiration is of no use.”