Power deficit J&K set to double generation capacity in five years, says CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir's power generation capacity would nearly double in the next five years with an addition of 3704.5 MWs, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Minister Incharge of Power Development Department, informed the Legislative Assembly today.

The CM, in response to a question by MLA Khurshid Ahmad, said that at present J&K UT’s aggregate power generating capacity is 3540.15 MWs.

"A capacity addition of 3704.5 MWs is expected through eight proposed and six under construction Hydro electrical power projects in UT of J&K in the next five years viz. 2026-27 to 2030-31," the CM informed the house.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir is power deficit and the power department has turned to frequent power cuts in both metered and non metered areas in the UT.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 13 projects of aggregate capacity 1197 MWs in the UT sector, six projects of aggregate capacity 2250 MW in the Central sector and 12 projects of aggregate capacity 92.75 MWs in the IPP (private) sector.

The new power projects proposed or under execution in the UT include 1000 MWs Pakaldul, 624 MWs Kiru, 12 MWs Karnah, 49.70 MWs (IPPJAKEDA), 540 MWs Kwar, 37.5 MWs Parnai, 850 MWs Ratle, 240 MWs Uri-I Stage-II, 260 MWs Dulhasti-I, 20.50 MWs (IPP JAKEDA), 93 MWs New Ganderbal and 48 MWs Lower Kalnai .