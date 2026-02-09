Protests erupt over 'I am Nathuram Godse' play in Gujarat; shows cancelled

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has turned into a political battleground after the staging of the play 'I Am Nathuram Godse' triggered statewide protests led by the Congress and NSUI, forcing cancellations in Rajkot, Jamnagar and now Ahmedabad, and sharpening an ideological clash over Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in his home state.

What began as resistance to the play 'I Am Nathuram Godse' in Rajkot has now rippled across the state, pulling Ahmedabad, Jamnagar and Vadodara into a widening protest arc and turning auditoriums into arenas of political conflict.

Congress workers, raised slogans of “Godse Murdabad,” plastered walls with messages like “Gandhiji Amar Raho,” and staged demonstrations even before the curtains could go up.

In Ahmedabad, sustained protests outside the AMC-run Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall in Bodakdev ultimately forced organisers to cancel the show, echoing earlier disruptions in Rajkot and Jamnagar.

The cancellation came despite strong commercial traction.

Sources associated with the play said nearly 75 percent of the tickets had already been sold online.