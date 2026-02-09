Punjab: Law student kills woman classmate inside classroom, later shoots self

CHANDIGARH: A law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday allegedly shot dead a woman student in the head inside the classroom as horrified classmates watched on.

He then turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger.

While the youth identified as Prince Raj is critically injured, the female student, Sandeep Kaur, died on the spot, police said.

Both Prince and Sandeep were first-year law students and classmates. They were about 19-20 years old.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom, leading to her death, and thereafter, he shot himself too.

Police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing that took place at the college located in Usma village.

The class was yet to begin when the incident took place, said the police official.