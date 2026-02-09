Punjab law student shoots woman classmate inside classroom, later shoots self

CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old woman, a first-year student at a private law college in Tarn Taran district, was allegedly shot dead by her classmate inside a classroom on Monday. The assailant, identified as 20-year-old Prince Raj, subsequently turned the weapon on himself and is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred at the Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village before classes had commenced.

According to police, the victim, Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, died on the spot. Prince Raj, a resident of Mallian village, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains under medical supervision.

CCTV footage from the classroom reportedly shows Prince Raj, Sandeep Kaur, and another student seated together. Suddenly, Prince is seen standing up, firing at Sandeep’s head, and then shooting himself.

The footage shows other students fleeing the room in panic upon hearing the gunshots.

The victim’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, a daily wage labourer and the sole breadwinner for her eight children, questioned the college’s security measures. "How was a student allowed to enter the premises with a firearm?" she asked.

She further said that her daughter had recently been engaged and alleged that Prince had been "troubling" Sandeep for some time, even visiting their house previously.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba stated that a preliminary investigation suggests a "friendship angle" as the primary motive. "We have seized the mobile phones of both students for forensic examination to understand the nature of their relationship. CCTV footage has been secured, and statements from staff and students are being recorded," he said.