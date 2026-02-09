Sharad Pawar admitted to Pune hospital after complaining of breathing difficulty

Former Union minister and NCP SP president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall hospital in Pune on Monday after complaining of difficulty in breathing, throat infection, cough and fever. Doctors said that he is out of danger and recuperating speedily.
The 85-year-old veteran politician was initially suffering from a cough for two-three days. It should be noted that Pawar is a survivor of oral cancer since the 1990s and has undergone multiple surgeries over the decades. He was seeking medical treatment in Baramati, but doctors advised him to get admitted in Pune for further treatment and tests.
His daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule posted on social media, “Baba has developed chest congestion and will need five days course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart.” Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar also rushed to the hospital to inquire about Pawar's well-being.
Dr Abhijeet Lodha, who treated the veteran leader, said that there was no need to keep Pawar in the ICU, and he has been moved to a private room in the hospital. "At the moment, all the vital parameters are stable, including the oxygen level, the blood pressure, and the saturation," said the doctor, adding that because of physical exertion, there was some congestion in his chest.
“We have done the investigations and started the appropriate treatment. Further modifications in the treatment will be decided once we get the investigation reports," Dr Lodha said, adding that Pawar was kept under medical examination under the supervision of a team of specialists. He was accompanied to the hospital by his wife Pratibha Pawar, daughter Supriya Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule.
NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar said, "Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai. I request that all party workers avoid coming here, as there are many other patients in the hospital, so as not to inconvenience them. I, Supriya Tai, the doctors, the party workers, and people from across Maharashtra will provide regular updates."