Sharad Pawar admitted to Pune hospital after complaining of breathing difficulty

Former Union minister and NCP SP president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall hospital in Pune on Monday after complaining of difficulty in breathing, throat infection, cough and fever. Doctors said that he is out of danger and recuperating speedily.

The 85-year-old veteran politician was initially suffering from a cough for two-three days. It should be noted that Pawar is a survivor of oral cancer since the 1990s and has undergone multiple surgeries over the decades. He was seeking medical treatment in Baramati, but doctors advised him to get admitted in Pune for further treatment and tests.

His daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule posted on social media, “Baba has developed chest congestion and will need five days course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart.” Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar also rushed to the hospital to inquire about Pawar's well-being.