Standard diabetes test may mislead diagnosis, monitoring in South Asian populations: Lancet

NEW DELHI: The widely used glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) test - a standard diabetes test - may not accurately reflect blood glucose levels for millions of Indians, particularly in regions with high prevalence of anemia, hemoglobinopathies, and red blood cell enzyme (G6PD) deficiency, a latest Lancet study has said.

The study, published in the Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia, said the reliance on HbA1c alone could delay diagnosis by up to four years in men with undetected G6PD deficiency - a hereditary genetic disorder that affects red blood cells - potentially increasing risk of complications.

Questioning the reliance on HbA1c as a sole diagnostic or monitoring tool for type 2 diabetes in South Asia, especially India, the study said that in many cases, this should be combined with other tests for the diagnosis and monitoring of diabetes.

“Relying exclusively on HbA1c can result in misclassification of diabetes status,” said Prof. Anoop Misra, corresponding author and Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes.

“Some individuals may be diagnosed later than appropriate, while others could be misdiagnosed, which may affect timely diagnosis and management. Similarly, monitoring of blood sugar status may be compromised,” he said.

According to Dr. Shashank Joshi, co-author of the study, and endocrinologist from Joshi Clinic, Mumbai, “Even in well-resourced urban hospitals, HbA1c readings can be influenced by red blood cell variations and inherited hemoglobin disorders. In rural and tribal areas, where anemia and red cell abnormalities are common, the discrepancies may be greater.”

Dr. Shambho Samrat Samajdar, who is also co-author of the study, emphasized a comprehensive approach.