Naga, Kuki houses torched in Manipur's Ukhrul as tension escalates between tribal communities

Amid escalating tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur, several armed militants set fire to houses in the Ukhrul district on Monday.

Houses belonging to both the communities were torched in the Litan Sareikhong village around midnight.

"The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Video footage circulating online shows armed men setting fire to houses and vehicles, and militants wearing camouflage firing sophisticated weapons into the air.

Litan Sareikhong has a dominant Kuki population, while the Ukhrul district has a larger Tangkhul Naga presence. Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai, and other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious persons, the official said.