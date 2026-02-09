Naga, Kuki houses torched in Manipur's Ukhrul as tension escalates between tribal communities

Amid escalating tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur, several armed militants set fire to houses in the Ukhrul district on Monday.
Houses belonging to both the communities were torched in the Litan Sareikhong village around midnight.
"The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Video footage circulating online shows armed men setting fire to houses and vehicles, and militants wearing camouflage firing sophisticated weapons into the air.
Litan Sareikhong has a dominant Kuki population, while the Ukhrul district has a larger Tangkhul Naga presence. Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.
Additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai, and other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious persons, the official said.
The attacks took place despite a prohibitory order being in force in the district after clashes between the communities on Sunday evening.
A notification issued by the Ukhrul district magistrate said there was apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity at the village due to tension between members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities.
DM Asish Das said in the notification that the movement of anyone outside their residence is prohibited from 7 pm on Sunday until further orders. The decree shall not apply to government officials and security personnel, it added.
Tension had been simmering between Kuki-Zo and Naga villagers in Litan since Saturday night, after a member of the Tangkhul community was allegedly assaulted by a group of Kuki-Zo tribals. Residents across several Naga villages in the region are now demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book.
The matter was reportedly settled by the victim’s side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to resolve the issue through customary means and a meeting scheduled for Sunday.
However, the meeting did not take place. Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly attacked the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong. The villagers also reportedly fired seven rounds while passing through the vicinity of the Litan police station.
(With inputs from PTI)