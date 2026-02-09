TMC hails SC order on SIR, says it delivered stinging rebuke to EC's ‘arbitrary approach’

KOLKATA: The ruling TMC on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order on the SIR of electoral rolls, saying it delivered a "stinging rebuke" to the Election Commission's 'arbitrary approach'.

The apex court made it clear to the states that it will not allow anyone to create any impediment in completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and directed the West Bengal DGP to file an affidavit on the poll panel's allegation of burning of its notices by miscreants.

Noting that West Bengal has provided a list of 8,505 Group B officers to the poll panel for the SIR exercise, the apex court said from the list, the EC, after scrutinising their bio-data and work experience, may also shortlist the officials equivalent to the strength of micro-observers already engaged.

The SC's order "delivered a stinging blow to ECISVEEP's arbitrary overreach," the TMC said in a post on its official X handle, claiming "In unequivocal terms, the court has ordered that micro-observers can only assist EROs/AEROs and that final authority rests solely with EROs."

"Further, the court has directed that 8,505 Bengal officials be tagged to EROs to support the SIR process. This blows apart the EC's unilateral move to parachute micro-observers exclusively into Bengal, to influence, intimidate and manipulate the process," the TMC said.