Under trial prisoner accused in terror case, stabbed to death by fellow inmate in Faridabad jail

An under trial prisoner, accused in a case related to an alleged conspiracy to carry out a blast in Ayodhya, was stabbed to death by fellow inmate in Faridabad's Neemla Jail on Sunday, reported PTI.
Abdul Rehman, a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, was stabbed to death by another prisoner, Arun Chaudhary, who was recently tarnsfered to the jail from Jammu and Kashmir.
According to police, the two prisoners allegedly got into an altercation during which Chaudhary stabbed Rahman with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death.
A senior police officer said that a probe is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the alleged clash between the two prisoners.
Rehman, who has been accused of being involved in an alleged conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ayodhya, was arrested by a joint team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and a Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police from Faridabad in March last year. He has been in judicial custody since June 2025.
The police have also accused Rehman of having links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
