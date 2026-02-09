Under trial prisoner accused in terror case, stabbed to death by fellow inmate in Faridabad jail

An under trial prisoner, accused in a case related to an alleged conspiracy to carry out a blast in Ayodhya, was stabbed to death by fellow inmate in Faridabad's Neemla Jail on Sunday, reported PTI.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad, was stabbed to death by another prisoner, Arun Chaudhary, who was recently tarnsfered to the jail from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the two prisoners allegedly got into an altercation during which Chaudhary stabbed Rahman with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death.