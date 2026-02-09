UP tobacco baron's son rams Lamborghini into pedestrians in Kanpur, FIR registered

KANPUR: Police on Monday filed an FIR against an "unidentified person" after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco baron's son ploughed into pedestrians here, leaving at least six injured.

Recalling the horror, which unfolded on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area on Sunday, eyewitnesses said the car first hit an autorickshaw and then crashed into a stationary motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against an unidentified person, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

No one has been detained in connection with the incident, the DCP said in a response to a question, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

Asked if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the officer said it will be known once the probe has been completed.

On Sunday, Srivastava told reporters, "The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman K K Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area."