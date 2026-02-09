'You are under sustained pressure from BJP': Cong's women MPs write to Birla

NEW DELHI: Congress' women MPs in the Lok Sabha wrote to Speaker Om Birla on Monday, claiming that under pressure from the ruling party to defend the "non-appearance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he made grave allegations against them.

They urged the Speaker to act as an impartial custodian of the Lower House.

Their letter to the Speaker comes days after Birla stated in the House that he had "concrete information" that many Congress members might move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat and carry out "some unexpected act" as a result of which he had requested him not to come to the House to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

In their letter, the women MPs of the Congress in the Lok Sabha said that, clearly pressured by the ruling party to defend the "non-appearance of the Prime Minister", Birla issued a statement making grave allegations against the women MPs of the party.

"We are being targeted simply because we have consistently fought against Prime Minister Narender Modi's anti-people government and demanded accountability from him. His absence from the House was not due to any threat from us, it was an act of fear," said the letter signed by MPs like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyothimani, R Sudha, Varsha Gaikwad and Jyotsna Mahant.

"He (PM) did not have the courage to face the Opposition. We are Members of Parliament from the Indian National Congress, a party that stands for love, peace, constitutional values, and human dignity. We do not believe in violence and intimidation. We are brave women elected representatives who will not be silenced by intimidation," the Congress' women MPs said.

"We believe that transparency is the only way to restore the dignity of the Speaker's office and the credibility of this House," they said.