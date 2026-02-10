After councillor, Didi legislator faces protest for beating students

KOLKATA: An MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress got involved in a serious controversy over allegedly beating up some students in Nadia district of West Bengal on Sunday night.

This came hours after the arrest of a party councillor of the North Barrackpore Municipality in North 24 Parganas district for allegedly lynching an elderly man same day.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Bimalendu Singharoy, Trinamool Congress MLA from Karimpur constituency, allegedly beat up several students when the latter were returning home by bicycles from a tutorial home at Baliadanga village under Murutia police station.

The students’ crime was that they did not give side to the legislator’s car despite repeated horns blared by the driver.

A furious Bimalendu physically assaulted some of them on the spot.

After the incident, the students, along with locals, staged protest in front of the MLA’s residence later in the night. They demanded that he come out of his residence and apologise to them.

Denying the allegations made against him Bimalendu said, “BJP was instrumental in the incident because it had a plan to humiliate me before the students.”