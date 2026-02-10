Assam’s voter count drops by 2.43 lakh after special revision of electoral rolls

GUWAHATI: The total number of voters in election-bound Assam has fallen by 2.43 lakh following the completion of the Special Revision of electoral rolls.

According to data released by the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday, the number of voters declined from 2,52,01,624 in the integrated draft electoral roll to 2,49,58,139 in the final list.

“This represents a decrease of 0.97 per cent compared to the draft electoral roll,” an official statement said.

The final voter list comprises 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters and 343 third-gender voters.

The Special Revision exercise, conducted from November 22, 2025 to December 27, 2025, recorded 7.87 lakh additions and 10.26 lakh deletions. Of the deletions, 4,78,992 names were removed due to deaths, 5,23,680 voters were found to have shifted from their registered addresses, while 53,619 demographically similar entries were identified for correction.

The period for filing claims and objections remained open from December 27, 2025 to January 22, 2026.

The integrated draft electoral roll was published on December 27, 2025. Prior to this, a state-wide house-to-house verification drive was carried out from November 22, 2025 to December 22, 2025.