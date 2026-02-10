‘Babri will never be rebuilt, day of Qayamat will never come’: Yogi Adityanath

Following this, the Hindutva fringe group Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad had called on the people of Uttar Pradesh to march to Murshidabad.

The organisation's office bearers from Bababanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, etc. will join the yatra and proceed to Murshidabad, its president Gopal Rai said.

Adityanath was taking part in religious rituals organised at Ram Janaki Temple in Dulhadepur Kuti, Barabanki, in the memory of late Mahant Baba Harishankar Das Maharaj, according to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Speaking in Barabanki, Adityanath said that after 500 years, the "glorious moment" of Ram temple construction took place in Ayodhya.

"In these 500 years, many kings and emperors have come, many governments have come. India gained independence in 1947 and after the first elections in 1952, governments were formed. But why didn't the idea of building a temple for Lord Ram at his birthplace ever occur to them?" he asked.

Taking a jibe at opposition parties, he said there is no place for Ramdrohis, or traitors of Lord Ram, anywhere.

"Some people adopt an opportunistic attitude. They remember Ram when a crisis strikes and forget him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them now. There is no place for Ramdrohis anywhere," he said.

Intensifying his attack, Adityanath said, "We want to tell those who were firing on Ram devotees, obstructing Ram's work, and those who are still dreaming of the Babri structure: the day of doom will never come. Don't live for the doomsday, learn to live according to the rules in India."

He added that every Indian must work with a positive mindset for the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One India, Better India).

"Every saint's spiritual practice is for his country. His 'dharma' (moral duty) is also dedicated to the country. Both complement each other. One is the body and the other is the soul, the two cannot be kept apart," Adityanath said.

He said India cannot be separated from Sanatan Dharma.

"That is why you see that Sanatan Dharma, India and Indianness are being attacked from all over the world. We must be vigilant against attacks from within and outside. Because those who don't like India's progress, those who cannot digest the resolve of Viksit Bharat, are engaged in a conspiracy," Adityanath said.

He said people must brace themselves to stop three types of evil mindsets -- "the one that is conspiring, the one falling prey to this conspiracy, and the one selling themselves out and working for that conspiracy".