Bengal EROs told to finish SIR scrutiny within SC-set timeline

KOLKATA: A day after the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to complete the ongoing scrutiny of documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal within seven days beyond the earlier deadline of February 14, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Tuesday asked Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to implement the court’s directives, failing which strong adverse action would be taken against them.

On Tuesday, Agarwal’s office issued a directive to District Electoral Officers (DEOs) as well as District Magistrates (DMs), asking them to circulate the CEO’s instructions to all EROs and AEROs across the state.

“In reference to the above, I am directed to state that the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 09.02.2026 in WP 1089/2025 and connected matters has directed EROs/AEROs to dispose of notice cases, claims and objections within a week after 14.02.2026,” according to the letter written to DEOs by the Additional CEO.

On Monday, the apex court stated in its order, “We direct that at least one week beyond 14.02.2026 be granted to the EROs/AEROs to complete the scrutiny of the documents and take an appropriate decision.”

“EROs/AEROs should be directed to strictly comply with the above timelines and directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court while disposing of notices, claims and objections pertaining to SIR 2026,” the Additional CEO stated in the letter.

“Any deviation will be viewed very seriously and adverse inference shall be drawn against the concerned EROs/AEROs,” it added.

The final draft of the post-SIR electoral rolls is likely to be published after the pre-scheduled deadline of February 21.

ECI sources said a high-level delegation of the Commission is likely to visit Bengal for two days from March 2 to take stock of the situation in the poll-bound state. The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Agarwal, the Additional CEO, special roll observers and administrative officers.

On Tuesday, the ECI held a meeting with the CEOs of the five poll-bound states—West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry—at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi.

Monday’s Supreme Court order on the SIR in Bengal saw both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP claiming vindication.