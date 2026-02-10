Blow to MVA in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena (UBT) supports BJP in Chandrapur mayor election

The Congress was confident of forming the government with the help of the Shiv Sena (UBT). But local Congress leaders wasted huge time over the selection of the mayor candidate because of infighting between two groups in the party in Chandrapur -- one led by legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and another by Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Dhanorkar. The BJP saw the opportunity and played its cards well, seeking Shiv Sena (UBT) support and defeating the Congress in a close contest for the mayor post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu said party leaders would question local functionaries over the decision. He said this decision to support the BJP in Chandrapur was taken at the local level without taking the top leadership into confidence. “We will conduct an inquiry about it. Party leaders will discuss with them why they did so. We will think about how to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future or whether the decision can be reversed," Prabhu said.

Former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said what happened in Chandrapur is completely unacceptable.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged horse-trading and blamed the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for the development. “We expected that six corporators of Shiv Sena (UBT) would support the Congress in the mayor election in Chandrapur, but they preferred the BJP to its MVA ally. It will have an impact on the MVA,” he said.