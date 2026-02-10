Cybercrime poses major threat to national security, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Warning that cyber attacks go far beyond financial fraud and pose a serious threat to national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that India’s sensitive data is being stolen and sold to hostile forces.

However, he asserted that the government is taking sustained and coordinated steps to counter such threats, even as incidents of cyber fraud continue to rise alongside the rapid expansion of the country’s digital ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address at the national conference on ‘Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem’, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Shah said cyber security has become critically important as digital transactions and UPI-based payments have become part of everyday life in India.

The Home Minister said his ministry had taken an early and firm stand against cybercrime and has worked consistently to promote cyber awareness among citizens. He added that cyber security has strengthened significantly under the Modi government over the past several years.

“Our country’s data is being stolen and sold to our enemies, and we are making continuous efforts to stop it,” Shah said, adding that progress has been made in tackling cybercrime, strengthening the criminal justice system and recovering funds lost to online fraud.