Digital dacoity: Uttarakhand loses over Rs 468 crore to cyber fraud in five years; cases jump 12-fold

DEHRADUN: The crime landscape in Uttarakhand has undergone a dramatic transformation. Since the state’s formation, traditional offenders involved in robbery, theft and dacoity have increasingly migrated to the digital space, unleashing a wave of cyber fraud that the Supreme Court has recently described as “sheer loot”.

Data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) reveals a grim picture: between 2021 and 2025, cybercriminals swindled residents of Uttarakhand of more than Rs 468 crore. Nearly 90,000 people fell victim to cyber fraud during this period.

“Despite operating with limited resources, the police have successfully recovered over Rs 70 crore of public money,” said Navneet Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Special Task Force (STF).

The scale of the crisis is reflected in the surge in reported cases. NCRP data shows that cyber fraud incidents have increased more than 12-fold over the past five years. While familiar scams such as loan frauds, ‘work-from-home’ schemes and online trading traps continue to be common, a dangerous new trend known as “Digital Arrest” has emerged as the most serious threat.