French President Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19

Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides attending the AI Impact summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Macron will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides attending the AI Impact summit. Both the leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, the MEA said.

In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

Modi and Macron will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation', the MEA said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron
AI Impact Summit

