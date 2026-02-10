Govt notifies new rules, makes AI-generated sexual abuse images and other illegal content punishable

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday notified a new framework under which any synthetically generated information (SGI) or AI-generated content that includes sexual abuse material, non-consensual intimate images, obscene or sexually explicit content, or fake documents or electronic records will be treated as illegal. Under the framework, AI-generated content used for fraud, harassment, child abuse, misinformation, or any other criminal activity will be dealt with under the same laws as other illegal online content. Failure to comply may expose users to criminal action under various Indian laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The framework has been notified as amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The new rules mandate that AI-generated content must be clearly and prominently labelled as “synthetically generated”. The label should be easy for viewers or listeners to notice and must include permanent metadata or technical markers, along with a unique identifier that traces the content back to the platform or tool used. Users will not be allowed to remove or hide these labels or metadata, ensuring that people can easily identify AI-generated content.

The new framework also mandates platforms to deploy reasonable and appropriate technical measures to prevent the creation or sharing of illegal synthetic content, including child sexual abuse material, fake documents or electronic records, and content that falsely portrays a real person or event in a deceptive manner.

The move comes amid recent controversy involving Elon Musk-led AI chatbot Grok on X, which faced scrutiny in India over the generation of sexualised and obscene images of women and minors.

As per the amended rules, platforms such as X, Meta, Instagram, and other content-hosting websites cannot argue that AI-generated content falls outside the scope of the law. These platforms are required to remove or block such content within prescribed timelines to retain their legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act.