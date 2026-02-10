India hosts first BRICS Sherpa meeting, outlining priorities for 2026 chairmanship

NEW DELHI: The first BRICS Sherpa and Sous-Sherpa Meeting under India’s chairmanship took place in New Delhi, bringing together senior representatives from member countries to outline priorities and coordination mechanisms ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit later this year.
India’s BRICS Sherpa and Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sudhakar Dalela, highlighted the core priorities of India’s chairmanship, anchored in a “people-centric” and “humanity-first” approach. The theme for BRICS 2026, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,” reflects India’s focus on inclusive growth, development cooperation, and global stability.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and country representatives in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he welcomed the suggestions and perspectives shared by various delegations. Emphasising the bloc’s evolution, Jaishankar noted that as BRICS completes its 20th year, it has become a significant platform for international consultation, coordination, and cooperation.
“A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation, and coordination, advancing its people-centric agenda,” Jaishankar posted on X.
BRICS currently includes 11 emerging economies—Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates—serving as a platform for dialogue on global political and economic governance.
On the sidelines of the Sherpa meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the India-China Strategic Dialogue with China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, who is in India for the BRICS consultations. The two sides reviewed recent progress in stabilising bilateral ties and discussed regional and international developments.
Both sides emphasised the importance of peace and tranquillity along the border for the overall advancement of bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to implementing guidance provided by their leaders. Discussions also included trade, people-to-people exchanges, visa facilitation, and the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement.