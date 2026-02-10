India ranks 91st on Corruption Index, signalling slow progress

Compared with previous years, India’s position shows limited movement, underscoring how slow progress has been in shifting perceptions. While reforms, digitalisation and enforcement actions may have helped prevent a further slide, they have not yet translated into a decisive improvement in how corruption is viewed by observers. The small change in score highlights the challenge of tackling deeply embedded issues such as bureaucratic opacity, political influence, weak oversight mechanisms and uneven enforcement of laws.

The global picture presented in the 2025 index is sobering. Many countries have either stagnated or slipped backward, with Transparency International warning that corruption remains a major barrier to economic growth, social trust and democratic accountability. Within the Asia-Pacific region, performance has been mixed, with some countries improving while others continue to struggle with governance failures and public discontent.

For India, the CPI ranking carries economic as well as political implications. Perceptions of corruption influence investor confidence, assessments of regulatory risk and the overall ease of doing business. A score below the global average can weigh on foreign investment decisions and shape how international institutions and markets view the country’s governance environment.

Domestically, the ranking adds to ongoing debates around the effectiveness of anti-corruption frameworks. While laws and institutions exist, critics argue that enforcement remains inconsistent and often influenced by political considerations. Issues such as transparency in public procurement, protection for whistleblowers and independence of oversight bodies continue to be central to the discussion on governance reform.

Ultimately, India’s position at 91st is a reminder that symbolic gains or isolated policy measures are not enough to change perceptions meaningfully. Sustained institutional reform, stronger accountability mechanisms and greater transparency in public decision-making will be key if India is to make more substantial progress on future editions of the index.