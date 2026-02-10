Interim trade pact with US expected by mid-March, MEA tells parliamentary standing committee

NEW DELHI: India could finalise an interim trade agreement with the United States by mid-March, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs were informed on Tuesday. This update came after detailed briefings by the Foreign Secretary and senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce on India’s ongoing negotiations with the US and the European Union regarding a Free Trade Agreement.

MPs reportedly raised questions on various issues, including the protection of agriculture and labour-intensive sectors, as well as the predictability and benefits of the trade pact. The committee reviewed the progress of both the India-US interim trade agreement and the broader India-EU trade deal, with MPs engaging extensively with officials during the meeting.

Congress MP and committee chairman Shashi Tharoor said the bulk of the discussion centred around these two trade tracks, with strong participation from MPs across different parties. “Approximately 17 or 18 MPs had questions. We engaged the Foreign Secretary and the Chief Negotiator from the Commerce Ministry fully. They responded in great detail to our questions and concerns,” Tharoor stated.