INTERVIEW | ‘Chandigarh needs heritage-growth mix’

Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, told TNIE that character of the city must be maintained but development should pick up. He said the city can grow when vertical development is considered beyond heritage sectors, and for this, a balance needs to be struck. Excerpts:

What is your vision for Chandigarh and what are you planning?

Chandigarh must develop.

Over the years development has slowed down. There are heritage issues amid the demand for growth. Industry associations say FAR must be increased but people in the residential sector want restrictions. But we have a master plan which addresses these issues. At the same time, the Centre’s deregulation process is on. Process is on to balance the heritage character of the city with modern development to make it a vibrant city. That is the priority.

What are other thrust areas?

We need to upgrade our health, sports and education facilities. We have approved a `60 crore critical care centre and 80-bed hospital in Manimajra. A 500-bed hospital is at the initial stage of planning. We are upgrading Sector 42 stadium into an international level swimming pool. We are identifying talent and giving the youth training and facilities, so that they participate in national and intentional-level sports events. The schools are being upgraded to PM Shri standards with modern infrastructure and smart classes. We are providing modern infrastructure to anganwadi centres.