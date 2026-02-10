Jharkhand BJP opposes proposed Rs 20,000 loan scheme, flags poll code violation

RANCHI: The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised objections with the State Election Commission (SEC) over the JMM-led state government’s proposal to provide a one-time loan of Rs 20,000 to beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana under the proposed Mukhyamantri Maiyan Udhayam Yojana (Maiyan Entrepreneurship Scheme).

The BJP has accused the state government of introducing the scheme with the intention of influencing voters ahead of the forthcoming local body elections.

A three-member BJP delegation, led by the party’s legal cell chief Sudhir Kumar, submitted a formal complaint to the Commission on Monday. The delegation alleged that the scheme amounts to an inducement, as civic polls have already been notified in the state.

According to Sudhir Kumar, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force immediately after the election schedule was announced. He alleged that the government has refused to acknowledge the enforcement of the MCC and has deliberately allowed publicity of the scheme during this period.