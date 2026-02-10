Jharkhand BJP opposes proposed Rs 20,000 loan scheme, flags poll code violation

RANCHI: The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised objections with the State Election Commission (SEC) over the JMM-led state government’s proposal to provide a one-time loan of Rs 20,000 to beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana under the proposed Mukhyamantri Maiyan Udhayam Yojana (Maiyan Entrepreneurship Scheme).
The BJP has accused the state government of introducing the scheme with the intention of influencing voters ahead of the forthcoming local body elections.
A three-member BJP delegation, led by the party’s legal cell chief Sudhir Kumar, submitted a formal complaint to the Commission on Monday. The delegation alleged that the scheme amounts to an inducement, as civic polls have already been notified in the state.
According to Sudhir Kumar, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force immediately after the election schedule was announced. He alleged that the government has refused to acknowledge the enforcement of the MCC and has deliberately allowed publicity of the scheme during this period.
“The government wants to influence voters by linking the elections with the Maiyan scheme and luring Maiyan beneficiaries (women). The delegation has demanded that the Commission take action against the officer or officials behind the publication of this news,” Kumar said.
He further alleged that despite repeated demands, the government has failed to ensure that the election process remains free from party-level interference.
The BJP contended that projecting the loan scheme as part of the Maiyan Samman Yojana and offering financial incentives to women beneficiaries constitutes inducement aimed at influencing the electoral process.
The delegation urged the Election Commission to investigate the role of officials responsible for leaking information about the scheme and to initiate appropriate action against those involved in publicising it during the MCC period.
After receiving the memorandum, the State Election Commission assured the delegation that the matter would be examined. BJP leaders Ashok Bardaik and Seema Singh were also part of the delegation.
Notably, following a prolonged legal battle in the Jharkhand High Court and strong directions from the court, the long-awaited municipal elections in the state have finally been announced. Voting will be held on February 23, with counting scheduled for February 27.
With the declaration of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Ranchi and other concerned municipal areas. Voting in all 48 constituencies will be held on the same day.
For the first time in Jharkhand, municipal elections will be conducted using ballot papers.